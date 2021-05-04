ICMR comes up with guidebook to counsel Covid patients, healthcare workers

The Indian Council of Medical Research has published a manual for the counselling of Covid-19 patients, their families, healthcare, and frontline workers.

The medical research regulator said the manual was commissioned as the disease has instilled fear in the community because of severe morbidity, mortality, and high transmission.

“The objective of this manual is to guide the counsellors in understanding and addressing the mental health needs of the individuals, who are awaiting results of Covid-19 tests, confirmed Covid-19 individuals, healthcare workers working in Covid hospitals and their family members,” says the guide.

The constant fear of getting the infection also leads to mental stress. Plus, people with an existing mental health condition may feel even more distressed, and their condition could deteriorate.

“While preventive and medical action is the most important, emergency psychological crisis interventions for people affected by Covid-19 are also critical. This includes direct interventions for patients and indirect for relatives, caregivers, and health care professionals. It will be essential to make a family member or primary contact of a Covid positive patient aware, provide correct scientific knowledge and provide psychosocial first aid in the form of emotional and mental support in a culturally appropriate manner,” says the guide.

Apart from professional counsellors, individuals with master’s degrees in psychology or social work, with some counselling experience, health care workers trained in counselling, and trained individuals, who wish to volunteer their services to support patients of Covid-19, can act as counsellors.

The manual aims to enhance an affected person’s coping skills by bringing changes in the decision-making and behavioural changes specific to the crisis arising out of the pandemic.

There is a warning that the manual must not be treated as an alternative to professional help. Whenever counsellors identify a serious mental health condition, they should refer affected individuals for professional help.