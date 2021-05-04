Home / India News / ICMR comes up with guidebook to counsel Covid patients, healthcare workers
india news

ICMR comes up with guidebook to counsel Covid patients, healthcare workers

The medical research regulator said the manual was commissioned as the disease has instilled fear in the community because of severe morbidity, mortality, and high transmission
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 09:54 AM IST
A Covid-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital in Bengaluru on April 30. (File photo)

The Indian Council of Medical Research has published a manual for the counselling of Covid-19 patients, their families, healthcare, and frontline workers.

The medical research regulator said the manual was commissioned as the disease has instilled fear in the community because of severe morbidity, mortality, and high transmission.

“The objective of this manual is to guide the counsellors in understanding and addressing the mental health needs of the individuals, who are awaiting results of Covid-19 tests, confirmed Covid-19 individuals, healthcare workers working in Covid hospitals and their family members,” says the guide.

The constant fear of getting the infection also leads to mental stress. Plus, people with an existing mental health condition may feel even more distressed, and their condition could deteriorate.

Also Read | India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, tally zooms past 20-million mark

“While preventive and medical action is the most important, emergency psychological crisis interventions for people affected by Covid-19 are also critical. This includes direct interventions for patients and indirect for relatives, caregivers, and health care professionals. It will be essential to make a family member or primary contact of a Covid positive patient aware, provide correct scientific knowledge and provide psychosocial first aid in the form of emotional and mental support in a culturally appropriate manner,” says the guide.

Apart from professional counsellors, individuals with master’s degrees in psychology or social work, with some counselling experience, health care workers trained in counselling, and trained individuals, who wish to volunteer their services to support patients of Covid-19, can act as counsellors.

The manual aims to enhance an affected person’s coping skills by bringing changes in the decision-making and behavioural changes specific to the crisis arising out of the pandemic.

There is a warning that the manual must not be treated as an alternative to professional help. Whenever counsellors identify a serious mental health condition, they should refer affected individuals for professional help.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has published a manual for the counselling of Covid-19 patients, their families, healthcare, and frontline workers.

The medical research regulator said the manual was commissioned as the disease has instilled fear in the community because of severe morbidity, mortality, and high transmission.

“The objective of this manual is to guide the counsellors in understanding and addressing the mental health needs of the individuals, who are awaiting results of Covid-19 tests, confirmed Covid-19 individuals, healthcare workers working in Covid hospitals and their family members,” says the guide.

The constant fear of getting the infection also leads to mental stress. Plus, people with an existing mental health condition may feel even more distressed, and their condition could deteriorate.

Also Read | India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, tally zooms past 20-million mark

“While preventive and medical action is the most important, emergency psychological crisis interventions for people affected by Covid-19 are also critical. This includes direct interventions for patients and indirect for relatives, caregivers, and health care professionals. It will be essential to make a family member or primary contact of a Covid positive patient aware, provide correct scientific knowledge and provide psychosocial first aid in the form of emotional and mental support in a culturally appropriate manner,” says the guide.

Apart from professional counsellors, individuals with master’s degrees in psychology or social work, with some counselling experience, health care workers trained in counselling, and trained individuals, who wish to volunteer their services to support patients of Covid-19, can act as counsellors.

The manual aims to enhance an affected person’s coping skills by bringing changes in the decision-making and behavioural changes specific to the crisis arising out of the pandemic.

There is a warning that the manual must not be treated as an alternative to professional help. Whenever counsellors identify a serious mental health condition, they should refer affected individuals for professional help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP