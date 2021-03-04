Home / India News / IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand
IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.
ANI, West Singhbhum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 PM IST
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Jharjhara area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, Jharkhand Police said.

"Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand," CRPF said in its statement.

"Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 2 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF got injured," it added.

Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.

Police said that it has launched a massive search operation after the blast.

"The incident happened around 8:45 am when police teams consisting of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jaguar Assault team were to replace a temporary camp," said Jharkhand Police.

Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) was formed for the eradication of extremist activities in Jharkhand.

