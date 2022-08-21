Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IED found in J-K's Pulwama, destroyed: Police

IED found in J-K's Pulwama, destroyed: Police

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:41 PM IST

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral. (PTI file photo. Representative image)
PTI |

Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a "major" terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir pulwama
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP