IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum defused in control explosion | WATCH

Seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday. The explosives were recovered in a joint operation conducted by Chaibasa police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar, and the bomb disposal squad.

The IEDs recovered by security forces in Jharkhand being defused in a controlled explosion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While six IEDs were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village in the Tonto police station area, a 5 kg explosive was found in a forest near Chota Kuira in the Goilkera police station area, reported PTI.

The IEDs were later defused in a controlled explosion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IEDs were found by the security forces on Tuesday during a combing operation in the area.

Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by the Maoists, targetting security forces.

Last week, a woman Maoists was seriously injured in a gun battle with security personnel in Bastar’s Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, while two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) also suffered injuries.

Officials said that the encounter took place on Friday night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when joint teams of BSF and local police were out on a search operation.

“Acting on inputs about presence of Maoists, the personnel belonging to BSF’s 178th, 47th, 132nd battalions of BSF along with the local police launched a search operation from separate camps in Pakhanjore, Chhotebethiya, Bande, Badgaon and Partapur police station areas on Friday night,” officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON