‘If anyone dares…’: Ajit Pawar's warning against those who intimidate Muslims after Nagpur violence

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recently pledged strong action against those who attempt to intimidate the Muslim community or create communal discord in the state. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar arrives for the Budget session of the state assembly in Mumbai. (PTI)

Pawar, who also holds Maharashtra's finance portfolio, remarked during an Iftar gathering in Mumbai as part of his emphasis on unity and social harmony in the state, which recently witnessed communal violence.

"If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Assuring the Muslim community of his support, he added, "Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared."

Pawar's remarks come days after Nagpur witnessed clashes following a rumour that religious books were burnt during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Violent clashes erupted with stones hurled at police amid rumours during an agitation. The situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted.

At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said.

According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed intense political debates over the Nagpur violence, which erupted amid the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Ajit Pawar on communal harmony

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader stressed the significance of communal harmony, especially in light of upcoming festivals like Gudi Padwa and Eid.

"Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and others have shown the path of social progress by taking along all religions and castes. We have to carry forward this legacy. India is a symbol of unity and diversity. We have just celebrated Holi, and now Gudi Padwa and Eid are approaching. These festivals teach us to live together. Our real strength lies in unity," Pawar said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised an Iftar gathering in the national capital, attended by leaders from different political parties.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among those in the Iftar party.

Other senior leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Jaya Bachchan, also attended the event.

(With ANI inputs)