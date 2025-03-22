No need to raise Aurangzeb, when Shivaji took everyone along: Ajit

MUMBAI: Amid the demand by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders to raze the grave of Aurangzeb, their partner in the Mahayuti, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar said there was no need to raise the issue of the Mughal emperor after so many years, especially since the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji ruled by taking all the castes and communities together. Mumbai, India - Oct. 11, 2024: Bollywood actor Sayaji Shinde joins the NCP in presence of the party chief Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare and other senior leaders at MCA lounge, Churchgate in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 11, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Pawar made the remark on Friday while responding to a question in a programme organised by ABP Majha. Pawar’s stance mirrors that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who chose to distance itself from the Aurangzeb controversy soon after the stir in Nagpur earlier this week.

“I don’t feel it is right to create misunderstanding and differences (among communities) without any reason,” Pawar remarked.

“During Shivaji’s rule, many of his sardars (commanders) were Muslims. His armory was managed by a Muslim commander – I can give 15-20 similar examples right away. So when Shivaji Maharaj took everyone along during his rule, which is recorded in history, why to raise such an issue,” he said, underlining that the state “has people from different castes and communities”.

“When was he (Aurangzeb) buried? Why make it an issue after so many years?” the NCP president said questioning the demand, adding, “any attempt to disturb the law and order should be dealt with strictly”.

Pawar also slammed BJP minister Nitesh Rane, known for making provocative statements. “As a minister, one has to maintain decorum while making a statement. He should be careful that his remarks do not disturb the law and order,” he said, echoing a similar comment on Rane made by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a couple of days ago. “As ministers, we have the responsibility of the entire state; we are not ministers of a specific community.”