'If anything happens…': Sanjay Raut’s message to BJP on al Qaeda threat reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘instigating fights’ on the basis of religion in the country. Referring to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, he said BJP wanted fights to break out between people. On the reports of threats of suicide attacks from terror outfit al Qaeda, Raut said, “BJP will be responsible if anything happens".

“Everything was fine in the country, but the spokesperson of BJP wanted fights to break out between people of two different religious communities. If anything happens in this country, BJP will be held responsible,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further said: “We will keep on doing our work…but when will they take cognizance of those who are causing all this?”

Raut’s remark comes just days after al Qaeda reportedly issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". It warned that "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

In an apparent reference to the controversial remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the AQIS reportedly said that she “insulted and slandered” the Prophet and his wife in the “most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel".

Yesterday, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the West Asian countries - who protested the remarks on Prophet Mohammed - should “unequivocally denounce” al Qaeda's threats. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said yesterday that Prophet Muhammad is exalted and does not need terrorists like al Qaeda to defend it. Slamming the alleged threat letter by the terror outsit, he tweeted: “Hindutvadis should know that Islam rejects terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi police registered a case against several persons including Nupur Sharma under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.