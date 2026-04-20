...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘If politicians' kids can enter politics…’: HC judge on Kejriwal's point about her son, daughter being lawyers for govt

“Even if relatives of this court are on govt panel, it is important for the litigant to show the impact on the present case," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:27 pm IST
Written by Aarish Chhabra
Advertisement

Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma pointedly responded to allegations about her son and daughter's work as government panel lawyers, as she refused to take herself off a case against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal among others.

The agency, while investigating Kejriwal in the excise policy case, had issued three summons to Kejriwal in 2023. (PTI photo)(HT_PRINT)

Kejriwal had alleged conflict of interest since Tushar Mehta, who as Solicitor General leads government litigation work, is the CBI's lawyer in the Delhi excise (liquor sales) policy corruption case, in which Kejriwal is among 23 accused who have all been discharged by a trial court.

The CBI challenged the discharge order, and Justice Sharma is hearing it in the HC, where Kejriwal wanted her to recuse over his “apprehension of bias”.

She heard the arguments as a single-judge bench, and said on Monday in her order that accepting the reasoning about her children would effectively disqualify many judges across the country from hearing cases involving governments or political figures, if their relatives are empanelled with governments.

'No nexus shown'

She said as she dictated her order, "If the wife of a politician can be a politician, and if children of politicians can enter politics, how can there be a question on the children of a judge entering the legal profession? The argument raises a larger question as to what exactly is being insinuated.”

‘Quiet weight of being a judge’

Justice Sharma further said, “When I began to pen this judgement, the courtroom had fallen silent. What remained was a quiet weight of being a judge who had taken the oath of Constitution of India that is Bharat. I realised my silence as a judge was itself put to test, and the question now was about the fairness of judge and institution itself."

She said he natural instinct would have been to recuse, “however, for the sake of institution, I decided to adjudicate the application since it throws questions not only at me but at the institution itself”.

She also denied Kejriwal's other arguments linked to her attending events allegedly linked to the RSS, the parent body of the country's ruling BJP; and about Union home minister Amit Shah saying Kejriwal would have to eventually go the Supreme Court against an HC order in this case.

The main case — CBI's challenge against the trial court's discharge order — will now continue to be heard by Justice Sharma.

 
conflict of interest arvind kejriwal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / ‘If politicians' kids can enter politics…’: HC judge on Kejriwal's point about her son, daughter being lawyers for govt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.