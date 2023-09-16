‘If tomorrow they realise’: Pawan Khera on 14 journalists 'boycotted' by INDIA

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday clarified that there has been no 'boycott' of 14 journalists by the INDIA bloc, it's a movement of non-cooperation. Nothing is permanent and if tomorrow the journalists mentioned on the list published by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance 'realise that what they were doing is not good for India', INDIA leaders will again attend their shows, Pawan Khera said ahead of the two-day Congress Working Committee meeting.

Pawan Khera said INDIA has not 'boycotted, banned or blacklisted' any journalists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narasimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary were named on the list of anchors whose showed will not be attended by INDIA representatives.

On being asked about this, Pawan Khera said, "We have not banned, boycotted or blacklisted anyone. It can be called a non-cooperation movement. We will not be cooperating with anybody spreading hatred in the society. We are not stopping them from spreading hatred. If you want to spread hatred, go ahead and do it. You have the freedom to do it. We also have the freedom to not be partners in the crime. They are not our enemies. We don't hate any of these friends from the media. They may have their compulsions. And nothing is permanent. If tomorrow they realise what they were doing is not good for India, not good for the society, believe me, we are all together in this. We will again start attending their shows. So do not call it a ban," Khera said. "If someone keeps dumping garbage on our road, we have the freedom to change our path. We are just exercising that freedom and all INDIA parties have agreed to change our path," the Congress leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'boycott' list has invited 'Emergency' jibe from the BJP as several BJP leaders compared the list to Emergency-mentality.

"Media is the protector of democracy. The role of the media is to correct the mistakes of the government. Similarly, the media used to support the opposition to express their views. But unfortunately, some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition...This is sponsored journalism for the PM Modi-led government, that is why the INDIA alliance has taken this decision," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON