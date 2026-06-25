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‘If you are unable to pay, get scholarship’: SC rejects fee cut plea

The Supreme Court declined a student's plea for reduced fees at a private medical college, emphasizing differences between private and government institutions.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 07:56 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear a plea by a student seeking a reduction in the exorbitant fees charged by a private medical college despite gaining admission under the EWS category.

‘If you are unable to pay, get scholarship’: SC rejects fee cut plea

The bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Joymala Bagchi said: “An individual can’t say that the fees in the private college should be at par with government colleges…we need doctors in the country. If you are unable to pay, get a scholarship or any subsidy scheme.”

The court was hearing a plea filed by Harshvardhan Singh, a valid economically weaker section (EWS) certificate holder with annual family income below 8 lakh, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (undergraduate) 2025 and secured 84.46 percentile. He stated that despite EWS vacancies, the Counselling Board allotted him a seat under the general category at a private medical college, which has a tuition fee of 18.9 lakh. However, his plea for a reduced fee or an amount comparable to government medical college was rejected by the Rajasthan High Court on May 5 — the decision under challenge in the top court.

Sancheti added: “Across Rajasthan, private medical colleges are charging between 18 lakh to 25 lakh annually. It cannot be so high. This amounts to discrimination on two counts. Candidates who secured lower marks than the petitioner were allotted seats under the EWS category and second, the petitioner, though belonging to the EWS category, has been treated at par with the general category candidates for the purpose of fee payment, creating an unaffordable financial barrier to medical education.”

The bench said, “Those who have will pay. The high court has passed an order. We see no ground to interfere with the same.”

The high court had stated that there was no illegality in the fee charged by the private university as the same was approved by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of Rajasthan.

The petitioner was allotted a seat at American International Institute of Medical Sciences, Udaipur in November 2025. Despite applying under the EWS category and the availability of EWS seats in other colleges, he alleged that he was arbitrarily allotted a seat under the general unreserved Boys (URB) category.

He further alleged that when the NEET-UG 2025 stray vacancy round for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing seats were announced, the private college illegally converted the unfilled EWS seats into general category seats and arbitrarily allotted them to unqualified candidates in the exam.

 
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