'If you dare...': Rahul's latest challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared him to address the issues surrounding farmers’ protests and rising unemployment.

“If you dare, then do - KisanKiBaat and JobKiBaat," Gandhi tweeted. Congress functionaries on Twitter have launched a social media campaign over the past week demanding that the Prime Minister address the issues related to rising unemployment. Congress’ youth wing through social media also criticised the government for not addressing the issues faced by India’s youth.

Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends". He alleged that instead of benefiting farmers, the laws will benefit the companies who invest in the agricultural sector.

During a tractor rally in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi had said, “We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of Indian farmers but the Indian government is not interested. They are not going to take back three laws unless they are forced.” He had also tweeted in support of the Bharat Bandh called by transporters’ union on February 26. “No employment, rising prices, government enjoying, eyes closed, therefore - Bharat Bandh,” Gandhi had tweeted.

Congress has criticised the government over the issue of rising prices of fuel as well. Earlier on Friday, Congress said that citizens of the country have been hit by low growth and high inflation under the current regime. “What continues to be an area of concern, however, is the advance estimates for the entire financial year. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has lowered GDP growth rate for FY 2020-21 from its previous estimated minus 7.7% to now -8%,” party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet. He further added that the GST implementation and demonetisation exercise in 2016 also affected the economic growth of the country.