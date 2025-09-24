IIMA professor-backed film wins national award for best documentary

Professor Rajesh Chandwani, a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), received the Best Documentary Film Award for 2023 from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday. He received the award for his documentary film ‘God, Vultures and Human’. Professor Rajesh Chandwani receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Produced by Professor Chandwani in collaboration with Studio Lichi and directed by Rishiraj Agarwal, the documentary is a poignant tribute to the unsung heroes of organ donation in India — Organ Transplant Coordinators (OTCs). The film shines a light on the emotionally complex and often overlooked role these professionals play in bridging life and death, hope and grief, in the organ donation and transplantation process.

“While working in the domain of organ donation, I came to know about the critical role of Organ Transplant Coordinators. Their role is paradoxical — seen as ‘God’ by the grateful recipients, yet as ‘Vultures’ by grieving families. They simultaneously carry the weight of grief, ethical dilemmas, and extraordinary responsibility. The film seeks to humanise their silent labour, blending academic insight with human stories. The film’s recognition with the National Film Award has been a deeply humbling moment in my journey. This project exemplifies my belief that filmmaking can bridge academic scholarship and societal welfare,” according to Chandwani.

‘God, Vultures and Human’ offers an intimate exploration of the lives of OTCs, who serve as the vital link between donor families, recipients, hospitals, police, and forensic teams. The documentary captures their delicate balancing act — offering comfort to grieving families, managing complex logistics, and navigating ethical challenges while enduring the emotional toll of their work. Created in collaboration with the Chennai-based NGO Mohan Foundation, the film highlights the dual perceptions of OTCs as both life-givers and bearers of grief, showcasing their resilience and dedication.

The documentary premiered at the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation Conference 2024 (ISOT 2024) in Ahmedabad and has since garnered international acclaim. It has been selected for screening at prestigious film festivals, including the Dokubaku International Documentary Film Festival (IDFF) in Baku, Azerbaijan.