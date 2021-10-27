Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale is new DBT secretary
india news

IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale is new DBT secretary

Dr Renu Swarup, who was originally secretary, department of biotechnology, has also been holding the additional charge of secretary, department of science and technology, since September.
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale is the new department of biotechnology secretary of government.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, biology professor from Pune’s Indian Institute of Science Education and Research is the new department of biotechnology secretary of government.

“The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, professor, department of biology, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, to the post of secretary, department of biotechnology, for a period of two years or till attaining the age of 60 years...,” read the order. Dr Renu Swarup, who was originally secretary, department of biotechnology, has also been holding the additional charge of secretary, department of science and technology, since September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iiser director
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Analysis on for use of Covaxin in kids: Govt

Change in promotion quota for SC/STs will lead to chaos: Centre

NCB decided not to act, Sameer Wankhede went ahead

Goa Oppn demands CM Sawant’s resignation, inquiry into Satya Pal Malik’s charges
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP