IIT Kanpur professor Mukesh Sharma appointed honorary member of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group

Mukesh Sharma will be part of the WHO advisory group on interventions/policies for air pollution control in 194 member states, the announcement from IIT Kanpur said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Mukesh Sharma has melded rigorous research with policy engagement, the communique from IIT Kanpur said.

Mukesh Sharma, a faculty at IIT Kanpur, has been appointed as an honorary member of World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Air Pollution and Health - Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG), news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing a communique released by IIT Kanpur.

Sharma, associated with the civil engineering department at IIT Kanpur and an air quality expert, has melded rigorous research with policy engagement, the communique further said.

“Members of the Technical Advisory Group are selected across the globe and appointed by the Director-General, WHO,” PTI quoted from the official announcement made by IIT Kanpur. Mukesh Sharma has been associated with WHO, Geneva, International Council for Clean Transport, Clean Air Asia United National Environmental Program, Bangkok, and the World Bank. He will now be part of the WHO advisory group on interventions and policies for air pollution control in 194 member states, the announcement also said.

The Technical Advisory Group is an advisory body to provide technical guidance and inputs to support the WHO’s efforts and work in the fields of air pollution and health issues. It also helps with how member countries could achieve the sustainable development goals (SDG) related to air pollution and health such as SDGs 3.9.1, 7.1.2 and 11.6.2. The United Nations adopted the SDGs in 2015 as an universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity for the people and the planet.

IIT Kanpur’s Director Abhay Karandikar congratulated Sharma on his appointment. “Prof. Mukesh Sharma @IITKanpur has been appointed as an honorary member of the @WHO Global Air Pollution & Health - Technical Advisory Group (GAPH-TAG). Members of TAGare selected & appointed by the Director-General, WHO. Congratulations Prof. Mukesh!” he tweeted, earlier on June 11.

“WHO-TAG is an advisory body to WHO providing technical guidance and inputs to support WHO’s efforts and work in air pollution and health issues, including how member countries can achieve Sustainable Development Goals,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

