IIT Roorkee defends ‘gag order’ amid CJP protest, says ‘routinely issued, as per conduct rules’

A circular issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee warning students and staff against participating in political discussions or activities without prior permission from the institute has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from several quarters, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

IIT Roorkee said that under the institute's notified conduct rules, no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission. (Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)

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While the fresh advisory created furore on social media with several users terming it a “gag order”, the institute insisted that it is in accordance with existing rules and should not be viewed out of context.

The communication, dated July 20 and addressed to students, said, "It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook etc. that some of the campus inmates shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently, in public utterance and in public criticism."

The advisory further said, “All the students, employees, stakeholders are politely reminded herewith that IIT admitted students or appointed staff to provide for instructions, research and for the advancement of learning, and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, sciences and arts.”

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{{^usCountry}} It further stated that, under the institute's notified conduct rules, “no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission from the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organizations or members of the public.” The circular advised all members of the institute to adhere to these guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further stated that, under the institute's notified conduct rules, “no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission from the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organizations or members of the public.” The circular advised all members of the institute to adhere to these guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Don’t you dare…'

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Reacting to the advisory, TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised IIT Roorkee in a post on X. "Our money funds you. Don't you DARE tell our kids to forego their constitutional right to free speech & protest. Retract this email & apologise. Students ignore these bootlickers," she wrote.

IIT responds to criticism

Amid the criticism, IIT Roorkee stated on July 21, saying the communication was an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the beginning of each academic session.

"The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the commencement of each academic session. Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the Institute's existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context," the institute said in its statement.

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The circular comes amid the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk's "Sansad Chalo" march. The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system. The demonstrations have sparked political debate and protests in several parts of the country.

(With inputs from Sanjay Maurya)