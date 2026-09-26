Protesters at IIT-Bombay seek change in panel probing student's suicide

Students protesting at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) held a candlelight march on Friday night from the Justice Corner at the main gate to hostel 4 to mark one week since the death by suicide of a second-year student on the campus, who stayed in hostel 4, and demanding a change in the team investigating the case.

Another demand was the resignation of IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. (HT Photo)

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The protesting students demanded that the existing investigation committee be dissolved, alleging concerns over its independence because some members had publicly supported Prof Suryanarayana Doolla before the inquiry concluded.

They demanded that the committee be reconstituted as an independent external body without current IIT-Bombay employees or students. They also demanded the inclusion of at least two of the following people in the new committee: former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar, journalist P Sainath, activist Ram Puniyani and academic Sukhadeo Thorat.

Also Read:Locked mobile phone, parents at crime branch office for 8 hours: IIT Bombay suicide probe so far

The students also demanded that Prof Doolla be suspended from all responsibilities until the criminal investigation is completed.

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{{^usCountry}} Another demand was the resignation of IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another demand was the resignation of IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. {{/usCountry}}

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The students alleged that the administration failed to address student safety concerns and mishandled the case.

The students also demanded reforms in the Students’ Welfare Committee. They sought regular audits every six months, with the reports made public, and demanded that the Dean of Students’ Welfare be a medical professional.

On disciplinary matters, the students demanded reforms in the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). They sought a portal where minutes, communications and reports of DAC proceedings can be uploaded on time. They also demanded that appeals receive a response within 48 hours, permanent hostel expulsion not be used as a punishment and a graded disciplinary system be introduced.

Also Read:What the death at IIT-Bombay says

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The protesters also sought reforms in the SC/ST Cell, including its reconstitution according to UGC rules and the release of its reports for the past three years. They demanded that pending SC/ST faculty recruitment positions be filled and that alleged caste-based attacks against the deceased student and his family, including those on social media and within the campus, be addressed.

Among other demands, students sought an option for batchmates to stay on the same hostel floor, a three-day gap before and after mid-semester examinations and a system to avoid multiple examinations on the same day.

They also demanded safer working conditions and an end to gender disparities among campus workers.

The students further demanded that the family be allowed to safely visit the IIT-Bombay campus and meet students and the administration.

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The protesters also demanded that no action be taken against students participating in the protest at the main gate, either during or after the agitation.

On September 19, a 22-year-old IIT-Bombay student was found dead in his hostel room number 4, however, police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The incident triggered protests on campus, with students demanding an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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