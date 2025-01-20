IIT-M director hails cow urine’s ‘medicinal value’, draws flak

A video clip of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, director V Kamakoti praising the medicinal value of cow urine while speaking on protecting indigenous breeds of cows and the significance of switching to organic farming, has become a talking point on social media. Experts from the field of medicine said the claims had no scientific backing and consuming cow urine could. (IIT Madras | Official X account)

Addressing an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on January 15, he narrated an anecdote from the life of a sanyasi and said the ascetic, when he had high fever, consumed gaumutra and was cured.

The director said gomiyam (cow urine) has “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties” and is useful as a medicine for conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and batted for consideration of cow urine’s “medicinal value”. He made this remark after underlining the importance of organic farming and the crucial role played by indigenous breeds of cattle in agriculture and the overall economy.

Experts from the field of medicine said the claims had no scientific backing and consuming cow urine could, in fact, expose humans to dangerous bacteria. Rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam slammed the remark saying that it went against the truth and was “shameful”. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan hit out at Kamakoti for his remark and alleged that the Centre was trying is to “spoil” education in the country.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan said Kamakoti should give proof for his claim or he must tender an apology. “If he does not apologise, we will stage protest against him.”

Similarly, Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram slammed the remark, and said: “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg.”The IIT director, emphasising on ‘Go samrakshana,’ protecting cows, said it has economic, nutritional and environmental benefits. “We can forget Bhoomi Mata (mother earth) if we use fertilisers. The quicker we switch to organic, natural way of farming, only that is good for us,” Kamakoti said.

He favoured biogas use and advised against converting farm lands for any other use, be it constructing houses or taking up commercial purpose ventures like building marriage halls or cinemas.

On Thomas Babington Macaulay (1800-1859), who sowed the seeds for British system of education in India, the IIT-M top professor alleged the Britisher was responsible for eliminating indigenous cows, the basic building block of economy, to take India to a position of slavery.

Kamakoti also spoke about the establishment of slaughterhouses during the British Raj.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai slammed efforts to “politicise” the professor’s views and praised Kamakoti for his accomplishments. Kamakoti’s was his “personal stand” and he neither made a lecture in a classroom nor did he ask others to drink it, Annamalai said.