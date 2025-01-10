BJP's Annamalai backs Ravichandran Ashwin's ‘Hindi not national language’ remark: ‘Correct’

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Friday backed former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's remark saying that “Hindi is not the country's national language ,but only an official language”. Ravichandran Ashwin and BJP leader K Annamalai

“Correct. It is not our national language which Annamalai is also telling you. Not only my dear friend Ashwin has to say that...It is not the national language. It was a link language, it is a language of convenience,” ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

While attending the convocation of a private college in Chennai, Ashwin asked the students in what language they would like him to address them.

While a few preferred English and there was overwhelming support when he gave the option of addressing them in Tamil, there seemed to be no takers for Hindi.

"Hindi --no response. I thought I will say it (Hindi) is not our national language, but an official language," PTI quoted the former all-rounder, who retired in the middle of the Test series in Australia last December, as saying.

In 106 Tests for India, Ashwin took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career.

Annamalai's past remark against ‘Hindi imposition’

In 2022, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit under Annamalai had said it will never allow “imposition of Hindi” in the state.

“The party’s definite stand is that Hindi imposition will not be allowed in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore," Annamalai had told reporters in Coimbatore.

“It is fine for people to learn Hindi voluntarily. I’m also learning Hindi voluntarily to be able to converse in Delhi. I have an online tuition master to teach me. But if I’m instructed to study, even I won’t learn. Everyone is like that. So, the BJP will not allow Hindi being forced on anyone in Tamil Nadu," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)