'I'm safe…don't panic': NCP MP Supriya Sule after her saree catches fire at event

Published on Jan 15, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The incident happened when Supriya Sule was in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition. A video showed her saree accidentally catching fire by touching a table lamp as she garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

NCP MP Supriya Sule.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Yogesh Joshi, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule's saree caught fire Sunday during an inauguration event in Maharashtra's Pune. However, in a statement, she later said that she is safe and also urged everyone not to panic.

“I was at the inauguration of the karate competition organised in the Hinjewadi area when my saree suddenly caught fire. But the fire was controlled quickly. I am safe and I urge everyone not to panic,” the statement by the Baramati MP read.

The incident happened when the Baramati MP was in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition. Her saree accidentally caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A video of the incident shows Sule's saree touching a table lamp as she garlanded the statute, according to news agency PTI.

The MP asked her well wishers, citizens, and her party workers and leaders not to worry about her. “The fire was doused in time,” Sule added in the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

