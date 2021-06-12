IMA to hold nationwide protest against assault on doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a protest against various incidents of assault on doctors on June 18, its chief Dr JA Jayalal said on Saturday.

Jayalal said that in recent months, incidents of assault have increased on doctors who were working on the frontlines and demanded that the government bring a law under the CrPC and the IPC for the protection of doctors and healthcare workers.

“We demand that the government introduce a central protection law under the provisions of CrPC and IPC and also ensure that all government and private hospitals have a mandatory security structure,” Jayalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the past few months, doctors have been assaulted in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal, Jayalal said, adding that it is the duty of the government to provide adequate security to frontline workers.

“Doctors serving in Covid-19 wards have been brutally assaulted in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that frontline workers are safe while battling a pandemic,” he said.

Jayalal highlighted that on June 18 during the ‘Save the Saviours’ protest hospitals will continue to operate normally. The IMA has asked all its state and local branches to participate in the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons and shirts. It has also asked doctors to organise awareness campaigns against violence targeting healthcare professionals.

“The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 against assault on healthcare professionals with the 'Save the Saviour' slogan. No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt,” Jayalal further added.

Earlier in June, a doctor at a Covid care centre (CCC) in Assam was assaulted by a mob. In a separate incident, family members of a child thrashed a doctor in Karnataka following her death.

