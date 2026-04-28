The ongoing stretch of hot, dry weather in Bengaluru may give way to scattered rain later this week, officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of K’taka from April 28: Officials

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According to IMD, “clear to partly cloudy skies are likely to persist until April 27, with temperatures continuing in the 35°C to 37°C range and nights around 23°C.” Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate, sustaining the prevailing heat for the next couple of days.

From April 28 to May 1, isolated areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain, most of it in the afternoon or evening. Winds during this period could reach 40 to 50 kmph. Even with the rain, daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s, with little change in minimum temperatures.

The shift will follow a stretch of above-normal temperature readings in the city. On Sunday, the city recorded a high of 36°C, while earlier readings this month had already surpassed seasonal averages. Despite pre-monsoon rainfall in parts of Karnataka, the capital has seen little rain so far.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, conditions may vary by region. Coastal districts— including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada— may experience light rain along with winds reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, although certain locations may continue to feel hot and humid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, conditions may vary by region. Coastal districts— including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada— may experience light rain along with winds reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, although certain locations may continue to feel hot and humid. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the northern interior— Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal, rainfall may be limited to isolated pockets, said officials, adding that parts of the southern interior— including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu, may also see light showers and gusty winds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the northern interior— Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal, rainfall may be limited to isolated pockets, said officials, adding that parts of the southern interior— including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu, may also see light showers and gusty winds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Forecasters have also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms in isolated parts of south interior Karnataka on April 30, with winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forecasters have also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms in isolated parts of south interior Karnataka on April 30, with winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as Bengaluru awaits rain, parts of the state have already experienced severe weather. In Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, a brief but intense spell of wind and rain on the evening of April 26 caused widespread damage to plantations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as Bengaluru awaits rain, parts of the state have already experienced severe weather. In Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, a brief but intense spell of wind and rain on the evening of April 26 caused widespread damage to plantations. {{/usCountry}}

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The storm, lasting about 15 minutes around 6 pm, brought down hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees. Some snapped midway, while others were uprooted entirely. Falling electric poles and trees near residential areas added to the destruction, as farmers rushed to their fields during the storm.

Chikkamagaluru also reported heavy rain on April 27.

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