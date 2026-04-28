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IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of K’taka from April 28: Officials

Bengaluru may see scattered rain from April 28 to May 1 after a hot, dry spell, with temperatures remaining in the mid-30s and possible thunderstorms.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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The ongoing stretch of hot, dry weather in Bengaluru may give way to scattered rain later this week, officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of K’taka from April 28: Officials

According to IMD, “clear to partly cloudy skies are likely to persist until April 27, with temperatures continuing in the 35°C to 37°C range and nights around 23°C.” Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate, sustaining the prevailing heat for the next couple of days.

From April 28 to May 1, isolated areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain, most of it in the afternoon or evening. Winds during this period could reach 40 to 50 kmph. Even with the rain, daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s, with little change in minimum temperatures.

The shift will follow a stretch of above-normal temperature readings in the city. On Sunday, the city recorded a high of 36°C, while earlier readings this month had already surpassed seasonal averages. Despite pre-monsoon rainfall in parts of Karnataka, the capital has seen little rain so far.

The storm, lasting about 15 minutes around 6 pm, brought down hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees. Some snapped midway, while others were uprooted entirely. Falling electric poles and trees near residential areas added to the destruction, as farmers rushed to their fields during the storm.

Chikkamagaluru also reported heavy rain on April 27.

 
india meteorological department
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