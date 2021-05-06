Home / India News / IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain in Delhi, adjoining areas
IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain in Delhi, adjoining areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms and dust storms would occur with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty wind speed 30-60 km per hour in many parts of Delhi, Manesar, Gurugram, Noida.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:29 PM IST
It was a slight relief from the heat for the national capital as it recorded a warm morning with a minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times file photo)

The weather in the northern plains of India changed Thursday evening with dust storms and thunderstorms occurring at various places in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms and dust storms would occur with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty wind speed 30-60 km per hour in many places of Delhi, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar.

"Thunderstorm/ dust storm with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of Entire Delhi, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar," the meteorolgical department said.

Thunderstorms and dust storms are also forecasted in Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Hodal, Siwani, Tosham, Fatehabad, Hissar, Panipat, Jind, Bawal, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Narwana, Charkhidadri, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannur, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Kaithal, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Barsana, Mathura, Agra,Tundla, Raya, Bagpat, Barot, as per the IMD.

IMD projected the changed weather conditions for parts of Uttar Pradesh as well. It forecasted the duststorms/thunderstorms with moderate or intense rain at Noida, Modinagar, Dadri, Gulaoti,Hapur, Jattari, Hathras, Aligarh,Hathras, Etah, Kasganj, Atrauli, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Siyana, Garmukteshr, Khatoli, Bahjoi, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and adjoining areas during the next two hours. While, it forecasted hail precipitation at Kharkhoda during the next one hour.

"Noida, Modinagar, Dadri, Gulaoti,Hapur, Jattari, Hathras, Aligarh,Hathras, Etah, Kasganj, Atrauli, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Siyana, Garmukteshr, Khatoli, Bahjoi, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. Hail precipitation at Kharkhoda during next one hour," IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the department anticipated cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day.

It was a slight relief from the heat for the national capital as it recorded a warm morning with a minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the average temperature.

