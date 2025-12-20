IMD issues 72-hour alert for rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from Dec 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for a 72-hour period beginning after December 20, a senior weather official said on Thursday. Tourists take a stroll on a cold winter day, in Shimla.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said that the weather across most parts of the state remained largely clear over the past 24 hours, though intermittent cloud cover was observed.

"Temperatures have largely remained near normal," Sharma said, adding that the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district at 24 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, which is about 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

On the colder side, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Tapo reported minus 2.0 degrees Celsius. Shimla's minimum temperature stood at 12.2 degrees Celsius, and Sundernagar recorded 5 degrees Celsius. "Temperatures across most other regions are near normal, with slight variations in Shimla and Manali," he noted. Sharma said dense to moderate fog was observed in the lower plains of Bilaspur during the early morning hours.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance is approaching late on December 20, which is expected to increase cloud cover from night onwards. "Light rain and snowfall are likely in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and the mountainous areas of Kangra. There is also a possibility of light snowfall in the upper areas of Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra, while Mandi may witness light rain at one or two places," Sharma said.

He added that rainfall chances in the plains are low, though cloudiness may persist. "On December 21, weather activity is likely across the entire state, which may also lead to a drop in temperatures. From December 22 onwards, as the weather clears, temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels," he said.

Sharma further stated that today and tomorrow are expected to remain mostly clear, while late Friday night, scattered light snowfall and rain may occur in the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti. "Cloudy conditions will prevail in the plains, and light rain may occur in parts of Mandi and Kullu districts," he added.