IMD issues red warning for parts of central, western India

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:58 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red category warning about heavy rain in parts of central and western India over the weekend and Monday as the monsoon is likely to be active in these regions.

A red category warning implies that disaster management authorities should take action to prevent any rain or flooding disaster. The red warning has been issued for eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, eastern and western Rajasthan on Sunday and Saurashtra and Kutch for Monday.

The Central Water Commission, in its flood situation report, has warned that there is a high risk of flash floods in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh on Saturday. There is a moderate risk of flash floods in Konkan and Goa also.

There is a well-marked low-pressure area lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across western Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position (Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal.)

An east-west shear zone (a zone of change in wind direction and velocity) is running across central India, according to IMD’s Saturday morning bulletin.

Due to these favourable conditions, widespread to very heavy rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days. Extremely heavy rain is likely over eastern Rajasthan and Gujarat during August 22 and 23 and in western Madhya Pradesh and north Madhya Maharashtra on August 22 and Saurashtra and Kutch from August 22 to 23.

“Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is likely to increase over east and adjoining central India from August 23. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha from August 23 to 25, over Gangetic West Bengal on August 24 and 25 and over Jharkhand on August 25,” said IMD.