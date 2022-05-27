Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD: No heatwave in next five days, Delhi to have cloudy weather
IMD: No heatwave in next five days, Delhi to have cloudy weather

Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon. “Onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be in two-three days," he added.
On Sunday, nine weather stations recorded maximum temperatures higher than Safdarjung. (Arvind Yadav/HT)
Published on May 27, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The weather office has predicted normal weather conditions without any heatwave for the next five days over most parts of the country over the next five days. 

RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the Indian India Meteorological Department (IMD), said there will rain in the western himalayan region as the western disturbance is active there and Delhi will have a cloudy weather for the next two days. 

The weather department had earlier predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day in the national capital.

“Due to rainfall, temperatures are below normal and normal in most parts of India. There will be no heatwave condition in the next five days,” Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said the Southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of the south Arabian sea and parts of Lakshadweep. He added conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon. “Onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be in two-three days… In the last 24 hours, presence of clouds have increased over the Kerala coast and southeast Arabian sea,” the senior IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. 

(With agency inputs)

 

