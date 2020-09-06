IMD predicts heavy rain in south India for next three days

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 09:51 IST

There is likely to be widespread and heavy rainfall in peninsular India for the next three days, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Sunday morning bulletin.

The monsoon trough is lying north of its normal position --- from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area is lying over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to move slightly northwards during the next 48 hours and weaken thereafter.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea at the level of lower and middle troposphere and an east-west shear zone that determines a change in wind direction and velocity and runs across peninsular India.

Under its influence, widespread and isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms is likely over peninsular India during the next two–three days.

While widespread and isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is also expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next three-four days.

The monsoon rain since June 1 over the country is 8% excess.

The rainfall has been 17% and 21% excess over central and peninsular India, respectively.

There has been 0% excess and 9% deficient rainfall over east and north-east India; and northwest parts of the country, respectively .

IMD in its two-week forecast that was issued on Friday had said below normal rains are likely in most parts of the country, except for over the north-eastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, between September 10 and 16.

Monsoon is likely to start retreating from western Rajasthan during the same week.