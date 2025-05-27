IMD predicts more rain as waterlogged Mumbai limps back to normalcy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and surrounding areas, a day after heavy rain disrupted life in the Maharashtra capital by causing waterlogging. The weather office predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, along with the rain. The waterlogging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market in the Sion area of Mumbai.(Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

There was a lull in the incessant rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Public transport services, including suburban trains, were running with minor delays, while the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and metro services were on.

This was unlike Monday, when transportation services slowed down due to waterlogging on roads and tracks. The city recorded a rainfall of 106 mm in 24 hours, with Nariman Point recording the highest rainfall at 252 mm between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm).

On Monday, the heavy rainfall caused power supply disruptions and led to the suspension of some suburban train services.

The newly inaugurated Acharya Atre Chowk metro station at Worli Naka was shut after rainwater entered the premises.

Several low-lying areas in south Mumbai that had seldom witnessed flooding were inundated, including the upscale localities like Peddar Road and Nepean Sea Road.

Mumbai's Khar locality is also suffering from waterlogging. Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded stretches.

The BMC has predicted a high tide of 4.88 metres at 12.13 pm on Tuesday and another of 4.18 metres at 11.56 pm.

Aaditya Thackeray attacks government

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government over waterlogging in Mumbai.

"We are seeing an absolute absence of governance in Maharashtra today. Mumbai has collapsed in the rains, and it's only May. Last week, the Andheri Subway and Saki Naka were flooded. Today, it is South and Central Mumbai facing the brunt of the BMC being controlled by the BJP and a corrupt mind," he wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI