IMD says monsoon rains over central, north India may pick up steam by June 15

The much-awaited monsoon rains are expected to pick up by June 15 and the spell is likely to cover central India and the northern plains of the country," the head of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As per our extended range forecast, rainfall activity is likely to increase by June 15," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD. The showers would help sow crucial crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybean, sugarcane and peanuts.

Kerala was the first state to receive monsoon showers on May 29, two days ahead of the usual time. However, since June 1, rains are 42 per cent below average, Reuters reported. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire rainy reason.

The monsoon accounts for nearly 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, southern West Bengal, Meghalaya, Sikkim and some parts of Karnataka have received excess rainfall," Mohapatra said.

Due to westerly winds from theArabian Sea over south peninsular India, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next five days, the weather office said.

It has forecast isolated heavy rainfall very likely over south interior Karnataka on Wednesday, coastal Karnataka and Kerala till Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters, RTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail