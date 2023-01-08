IMD's red alert, Delhi private schools to remain closed till Jan 15 | Updates

Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India after 48 hours as the new western disturbance arrives on the night of January 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will continue over the next 48 hours.

Amid cold wave conditions in the national capital, winter vacation in Delhi's private schools have been extended till January 15, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said.

Private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and orange alert for Rajasthan and Bihar over cold wave and dense fog conditions. Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on January 10, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after two days.

“We are waiting, the new WD (western disturbance) will be coming from the night of 10th January. So, all these conditions of dense fog and coldwave will abate from the night of 10th January,” Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh on January 9-10 over the region. Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next two days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on January 9.

Fog and Cold Day Warning:

“Due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over IndoGangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3 days over the region,” the IMD said in a release.

