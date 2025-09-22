Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Sep 22, Monday: Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Monday

* The Supreme Court sought Delhi Police's response on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

* The Supreme Court termed as "unfortunate and irresponsible" the selective publication of a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved the way for a "media narrative".

* The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging an order that said the CBI had acted in violation of the top court’s directions while carrying out a probe into "adulterated ghee" being used to prepare prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh.

* The Supreme Court dismissed a plea against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order over the utilisation of endowment land for exhibition in the name of "Vijayawada Utsav".

* The Supreme Court said a bench led by Justice Surya Kant would hear pleas challenging Karnataka's decision to withdraw consent to investigate a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

* The Supreme Court asked to wait for the report of former apex court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia before hearing the plea of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar seeking the removal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from a panel tasked to recommend vice chancellors for two state universities.

* Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday failed to get relief from the Supreme Court, which refused to interfere with an order dismissing her plea to quash an ECIR in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

