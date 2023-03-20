‘In 2 days…’: AAP reacts to Bhagwant Mann's action against Amritpal Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lauded Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for the ongoing crackdown against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh claiming that the action has sent a clear message that if anyone tries to disturb the peace and harmony, strict action will be taken against that person.

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks to media after his supporters break barricades and enter the police station demanding the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide in Ajnala near Amritsar last month. (ANI)

“The action taken by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab in two days was commendable. He has sent a message across the country that if anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict action will be taken against him,” AAP' leader and Delhi minister Atish said at a press conference.

“Other parties gave protection to many such people who today were in a position to disturb the peace of Punjab,” Atishi alleged.

Atishi also said there was a time when people would question the AAP's capability to tackle crimes in Punjab, but Mann's action against the pro-Khalistani leader has proved that the AAP is an honest party.

AAP national spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the hunt for Singh, which is underway for there days now, is a government operation and not a political one.

“When the AAP came to power in Punjab, we were told that we will not be able to manage a border state. By launching an operation against Amritpal Singh, our party has proved that we can manage the law-and-order situation very well,” he said.

Mobile internet, SMS services to remain suspended

Meanwhile, the Punjab government said the suspension of mobile internet, SMS and dongle services will continue till Tuesday noon.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab informed in a statement on Monday.

On the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, Bhardwaj said it was done to prevent the circulation of fake news about the matter.

"When a government deals with such sensitive issues, they need to ensure that people don't circulate fake news about it. It is done to maintain peace in the state. Calling services were available for people to communicate," the AAP leader said.

The statement by the Punjab government stated that certain sections in the society are likely to threaten public order, and they widely use social media platforms for mobilising their “anti-national activities”.

"It has been brought to my notice that certain sections of society are holding protests at several places in the State and are likely to threaten public order by incitement to violence," the statement read.

The suspension of internet and SMS services in Punjab was brought in place on Saturday and was again extended on Sunday, in the wake of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

