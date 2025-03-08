In a first, all-women crew runs Vande Bharat on International Women's Day

In a landmark for Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Express was operated entirely by an all-women crew for the first-time ever. The historic journey took place on International Women’s Day, with Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 6.20 am. The train was piloted by Asia’s first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, along with assistant loco pilot Sangeeta Kumari.(X/@Central_Railway)

The train was piloted by Asia’s first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, along with assistant loco pilot Sangeeta Kumari. Train operations were overseen by Shweta Ghone. A dedicated team of women Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) was deployed, including head ticket examiners Anushka KP and MJ Rajput, along with senior ticket examiners Sarika Ojha, Suvarna Pashte, Kavita Maral, and Manisha Ram.

From the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot to the train manager, ticket examiners, and on-board catering staff, every aspect of the journey was managed by women. This initiative not only celebrates the strength, dedication, and leadership of women in Indian Railways but also sets a powerful precedent for greater gender representation in the sector.

Railway officials highlighted that this initiative aligns with the broader commitment of Indian Railways to empower women and create more inclusive employment opportunities.

The Vande Bharat Express, known for its speed, efficiency, and modern amenities, has already revolutionized rail travel in India. This historic journey further underscores the progress being made in breaking gender barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

International Women's Day

March 8 marks International Women's Day, a global celebration honoring women who inspire, empower communities, and champion transformative change. This day extends beyond recognition, serving as a catalyst to appreciate and amplify women's groundbreaking achievements across various fields, including innovation, leadership, activism, and creativity.

Women continue to shatter barriers, paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future. The 2025 theme, "Accelerate Action," underscores the pressing need to expedite progress toward gender equality. A report by the World Economic Forum reveals that, at the current pace, achieving full equality may take until 2158, emphasizing the urgency for accelerated change.