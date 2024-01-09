close_game
News / India News / In a first, India set to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee session in Delhi. Check dates

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2024 02:30 PM IST

UNESCO is a specialized agency within the United Nations dedicated to fostering global peace.

In a historic development, India is poised to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee session in New Delhi from July 21 to 31 this year, the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma said on Tuesday.

This marks a significant milestone as the first instance of a country leading and hosting the prestigious committee. The event positions New Delhi as the focal point for global discussions on preserving cultural and historical heritage, presenting a momentous opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural legacy on the world stage.

As per the official statement by UNESCO, “At the 19th extraordinary session (UNESCO, 2023), the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place in India.”

“Following a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India, and in consultation with the UNESCO Director-General, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from July 21 to 31, 2024 in New Delhi, India,” the statement by UNESCO added.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a specialised UN agency to foster global peace and national security through collaborative efforts in education, arts, science, and culture.

The crucial UNESCO World Heritage Committee session convenes annually, comprising representatives from 21 member states. Its primary function is to contribute significantly to the expansion of the esteemed list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in preserving cultural and natural treasures.

