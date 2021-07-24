Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In a first, Oxygen Express to supply LMO to Bangladesh
india news

In a first, Oxygen Express to supply LMO to Bangladesh

According to Indian Railways, 200 MT of liquid medical oxygen will be transported to Benapole in Bangladesh, from Tatanagar.
Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Image credit: twitter.com/@RailMinIndia

An Oxygen Express train of the Indian Railways will supply 200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh, the Ministry of Railways informed on Saturday. This is the first instance of an Oxygen Express being pressed into service to transport LMO to a neighbouring country or operate on foreign land, the ministry further noted.

"Indian Railways' Oxygen Express service is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that it has been put into operation to a neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tatanagar in Chakradharpur Division under the South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of LMO to Benapole, Bangladesh," a press release from the Railways ministry stated. The release also highlighted that the said capacity of oxygen was stored across 10 containers, the process of loading which was completed at 9:25am on Saturday.

The ministry's official Twitter handle shared a short clip of the train embarking on its journey, as well as images of containers being loaded on it.

Oxygen Express trains were announced in April and began operations on the 24th of that month, as hospitals from across the country reported an acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to official figures, a total of 480 such trains have supplied more than 35,000 MT of LMO to various states, till now.

Previously, India has donated anti Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh under its "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian railway india bangladesh medical oxygen

Related Stories

bengaluru news

Covid-19: 41st Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
india news

‘Great example of naari shakti’: PM Modi to all-woman Oxygen Express’ loco pilot on Mann Ki Baat

PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 12:26 PM IST
india news

Oxygen Express surpasses 15,000 tonnes in deliveries, Assam latest to get consignment

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 03:51 PM IST
bengaluru news

Ninth 'Oxygen Express' carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:30 PM IST
india news

Nearly 11,800 tonnes of medical oxygen delivered via Oxygen Express trains

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:17 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP