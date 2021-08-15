Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In a first since 1979, Assam celebrates I-day sans bandh call: CM Sarma jubilant
india news

In a first since 1979, Assam celebrates I-day sans bandh call: CM Sarma jubilant

The chief minister also appealed to Paresh Barua, the chief of rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), to come to the negotiating table.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara in Guwahati on Sunday. (Twitter@himantabiswa)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude on Sunday as Independence Day was celebrated in the state for the first time in decades without any rebel outfit calling for a shutdown of the day. He said it was significant and historic as it had happened for the first time since 1979. 

The chief minister also appealed to Paresh Barua, the chief of rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), to come to the negotiating table. He had made a similar appeal after assuming power in May this year.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said the major milestone was a reflection of the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” campaign of the Union government and relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring peace and stability in the northeast. He further said the development marked a fitting tribute to the Centre’s government-led Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations that kicked off to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

“I salute the people of Assam for commemorating our 75th year of Independence truly on the principles of Jan Bhagidari. It is significant & historic that there was no bandh call by any organisation this Independence Day,” he wrote.

The ULFA (I), which had been calling for Assam Bandh on Independence Day and Republic Day for several decades, refrained from the practice for the first time for Independence Day this year. The outfit had declared a unilateral ceasefire in May this year in view of the pandemic situation.

Around the same time when Sarma took charge as CM, he had urged Barua to come for peace talks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himanta biswa sarma ulfa paresh baruah
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

A home for you and me

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP