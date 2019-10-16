e-paper
In a slip of tongue, Mamata Banerjee calls Nobel laureate ‘Abhishek’ Banerjee

The chief minister, had a slip of tongue while speaking to newsmen after a cabinet meeting wherein she kept referring Abhijit Banerjee , the Nobel Prize winner in economics as ‘Abhishek Babu’.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the family of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Kolkata.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the family of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a faux pas on Wednesday by repeatedly mentioning Abhijit Banerjee, the Nobel Prize winner in economics this year, as ‘Abhishek Babu’.

Abhishek (Banerjee) is the name of her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP, while ‘Babu’ is an honorific.

The chief minister, who was speaking to newsmen after a cabinet meeting, said “From Bengal there are people like Amartya Sen, Mother Teresa who had bagged the Nobel (Prize) earlier. Now that Abhishek (read Abhijit) Babu has got it, it is a matter of pride for entire Bengal.

She continued Abhishek Babus mother is here (in Kolkata) ... Im going to his house to meet her today.

Banerjee also heaped praise on former Indian cricket captian Sourav Ganguly for being unanimously elected as the BCCI president calling him ghorer chele, which in Bengali would mean a family member.

Earlier there was Jagmohan Dalmiya and now that Sourav Ganguly got this chance at this (young) age ... Its a matter for pride for West Bengal.

“I had a conversation with Sourav through text messages yesterday. He came to meet me before the Durga puja.

He will come again and we will have a talk ... Sourav is our ghorer chele (family member), she added.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:07 IST

