In Amit Shah’s praise for PM Modi, a dig at Manmohan Singh

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:59 IST

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that most governments are able to take big decisions only when they are in power for over 30 years but the NDA government has managed to take many historic steps in just 6 years.

Amit Shah said there will be a “no-tolerance” approach on national security and attacked the policy of the former UPA government. He said before the Modi government came to power in 2014, there was an environment of chaos and took a swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“I remember the scene of 2013, corruption was at its peak, there was no place for security of borders, internal security was extreme, security of women was at stake.The Prime Minister was not considered as Prime Minister,” said Amit Shah at an event in Delhi.

Also watch| Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks SC for allowing him to visit Jammu & Kashmir

The home minister said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful since the repeal of Article 370 and not a single bullet has been fired.

Article 370 that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir was nullified by the Union government on August 5. Soon after, the administration imposed restrictions in the Valley.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the government to take all steps to restore normalcy in J&K But stressed there were “formidable reasons” for the restrictions imposed by the government.

Amit Shah said the perception about India changed after the surgical strike and the air strike. “This is a decisive and determined and non-corrupt government. Whether it was the decision of air strike or surgical strike…we decided that we would never compromise with the security of this country,” he added.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:38 IST