In awe of ‘historic speed’ with which new judges were appointed, says Chief Justice

On the day four Supreme Court judges were sworn in, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi expressed his happiness over the alacrity with which the central government cleared their names, ANI reports.

The Chief Justice said on Friday that he was in awe of the ‘historic speed’ of the Central government in clearing the way for the swearing-in ceremony of the four judges within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium sending their names.

Justices Hemant Gupta, R Subhash Reddy, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 28. The apex court has a sanctioned strength of 31.

The president had Thursday given his assent to the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium for elevating the four, who were chief justices of different high courts, as apex court judges.

The swearing in ceremony started at 10:30 am in court number 1 of the apex court and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to them.

While Justice Gupta was the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Reddy was the Gujarat High Court’s chief justice. Justice Shah was the chief justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Rastogi was the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by the Chief Justice and comprising its four-senior most judges, had on October 30 recommended to the Centre the names of the four for elevation as judges in the apex court.

This year, two apex court judges -- justices Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- are set to retire while Justice Sikri will demit office in March 2019.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 17:27 IST