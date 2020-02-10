e-paper
Home / India News / In big infrastructure push for Jammu and Kashmir, govt woos investors with IT parks, refurbishing of airports

In big infrastructure push for Jammu and Kashmir, govt woos investors with IT parks, refurbishing of airports

Internet was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and split the erstwhile state into two union territories.

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir has been under internet curbs since August 5, 2019, when Centre abrogated Article 370. (ANI Photo)
         

Uninterrupted power, secure data transmission, refurbishing of 11 airports - including two along the India-China border - and “subsidy on rent” are some of sops the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is offering to the investors for its proposed information technology hub, a new policy document shared with potential investors said.

Information technology industry is one of the pillars on which the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is banking on for employment generation and industrialisation.

The policy document also stated that two IT parks - one each in Srinagar and Jammu - spread over 5 lakh square feet should be ready by 2021. The IT parks are being developed in cluster mode, will have secure infrastructure and “fibre optic” connectivity, it further said. The police document also said that these parks will be connected to airports.

As many as 11 airports, including Fukche and Chushul, are being expanded. These two airports are used as Advanced Landing Grounds (ALG) by the military to transfer troops and material to India-China border. In fact, the Chushul ALG was used to land tanks during the 1965 war.

In addition to this, military airports along India-Pakistan border like Poonch, Rajouri, Gurex are also being expanded and opened up for civilian use, the policy document said.

Internet was snapped in the union territory on August 5 last year when the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and split the erstwhile state into two union territories. 2G mobile connectivity was restored in J&K last month under the Supreme Court directions, with access only to 301 government-approved websites.

In addition to the IT policy, the state administration has also released real estate policy which said that “land banks” created by the government will be disbursed to “private developers” through a transparent bidding process. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that no private land would be taken away for infrastructure projects.

‘Ridiculous material’: Omar Abdullah’s sister challenges his detention in SC
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
On Supreme Court verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
