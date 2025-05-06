In big Supreme Court move, judges' asset details, appointment process made public

The Supreme Court has uploaded the asset declarations of its judges to its website, in line with a full-court decision to make the information publicly accessible. A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

“The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025 decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court,” a release issued by the apex court said.

“Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received,” the release added.

The Supreme Court has also published the entire process of appointments to the High Courts and the Supreme Court on its website.

This includes the roles of the High Court Collegium, the inputs from state governments, the Union of India, and the consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, for public awareness.

“The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges during the period from November 9, 2022 to May 5, 2025, including the names, high court, source -- whether from service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by the Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman) and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website,” the statement added.

CJI Khanna, Justice Gavai disclose their assets

According to the details available on the Supreme Court website, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna holds ₹55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts, along with ₹1.06 crore in his PPF account.

In terms of immovable properties, CJI Khanna owns a two-bedroom DDA flat in South Delhi and a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village.

Moreover, he holds a 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Gurugram, with his daughter owning the remaining 44 per cent, as well as a share in an ancestral house in Himachal Pradesh, which dates back to before partition.

Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, who will assume the role of CJI on May 14, has ₹19.63 lakh in bank accounts and ₹6.59 lakh in his PPF account.

Justice Gavai has inherited a house in Maharashtra's Amravati, along with residential apartments in Mumbai and Delhi. He also has inherited agricultural land in Amravati and Nagpur. His declared liabilities amount to ₹1.3 crore.