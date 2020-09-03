In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 3.85 million

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST

India’s coronavirus disease count reached 3,853,406 on Thursday after 83,883 new cases of the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update.

The number of active cases in the country are 8,15,538 and 29,70,492 patients have been cured of the disease.

The country recorded 1,043 new fatalities till Wednesday, which pushed the death toll up to 67,376, the ministry said. On Wednesday, India had recorded 1,045 deaths.

India, meanwhile, conducted over a million Covid-19 tests for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The number of tests conducted yesterday were 1.17 million.

The ICMR said that Delhi once again conducted the most number of tests per million - 28,000 - on Wednesday.

The health ministry had said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

According to the ministry, there are eight per cent cases and one per cent deaths below 17 years of age. Fourteen per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and one per cent of deaths were recorded among the 18-25 age group, it added.

It also said that India’s case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest across the world. The global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India is reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest in the world while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the health ministry