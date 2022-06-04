In Bihar’s Rohtas, doctors treat critical patients with light from their smart phones

Sasaram: Doctors at the biggest government hospital in Rohtas district of Bihar had to treat critical patients with light from their smart phone torches on Friday night due to a sudden power outage.

Civil surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar admitted that the incident happened on Friday night but said that it was due to a sudden power breakdown at night. Some critical patients had been brought to the hospital and doctors were treating them when the power started tripping and they had to use light from their smart phones, he said.

But doctors and staff working at the Sadar Hospital, the biggest and best government hospital situated at district headquarters Sasaram, said that they had repeatedly complained to the authorities about the disturbed power and water supply system in the hospital. They added that such outages were a regular phenomenon.

Despite agencies being deputed for uninterrupted power and water supply, the doctors, medical staff and patients were suffering a lot, they said on condition of anonymity.

Rohtas district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar said that he had formed a team of additional chief medical officer (ACMO), electricity executive engineer and a senior deputy collector to probe the role of the outsourcing agency and hospital management in Friday’s incident.

“After complaints a show-cause was issued to the civil surgeon with directions to manage the power and water supply better and to solve problems immediately. Stringent action will be taken against people found responsible,” DM Kumar said.