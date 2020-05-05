e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Centre’s plan to get Indians abroad home, Aarogya Setu app must

In Centre’s plan to get Indians abroad home, Aarogya Setu app must

The MHA orders also mandates that passengers mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days upon arrival, the cost of which will be borne by them.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, former Congress president criticised the mandatory use of the app. He said it was akin to a “sophisticated surveillance system”. (HT photo)
Earlier, former Congress president criticised the mandatory use of the app. He said it was akin to a “sophisticated surveillance system”. (HT photo)
         

As Centre plans mega evacuation plan, beginning Thursday, for Indians abroad, the ministry of home affairs issued a list of instructions which included a mandatory download of the Aarogya Setu app.

“All passengers shall be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices,” said the MHA order.

Aarogya Setu is India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) contact-tracing app. Singapore has a similar mobile app called TraceTogether for contact tracing.

Earlier, former Congress president criticised the mandatory use of the app. He said it was akin to a “sophisticated surveillance system”. He further added that “fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent”.

The government said priority will be given to those migrant labourers/workers abroad who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, pregnant women, elderly, faced with medical emergency or wants to return to India due to death in family.

The MHA orders also mandates that passengers mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days upon arrival, the cost of which will be borne by them.

tags
top news
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper