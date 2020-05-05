In Centre’s plan to get Indians abroad home, Aarogya Setu app must

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:09 IST

As Centre plans mega evacuation plan, beginning Thursday, for Indians abroad, the ministry of home affairs issued a list of instructions which included a mandatory download of the Aarogya Setu app.

“All passengers shall be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices,” said the MHA order.

Aarogya Setu is India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) contact-tracing app. Singapore has a similar mobile app called TraceTogether for contact tracing.

Earlier, former Congress president criticised the mandatory use of the app. He said it was akin to a “sophisticated surveillance system”. He further added that “fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent”.

The government said priority will be given to those migrant labourers/workers abroad who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, pregnant women, elderly, faced with medical emergency or wants to return to India due to death in family.

The MHA orders also mandates that passengers mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days upon arrival, the cost of which will be borne by them.