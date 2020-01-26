In Congress’ Republic Day gift to PM Modi, a copy of Constitution

india

As nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day, the Congress on Sunday decided to send PM Modi a copy of the Constitution. Taking a swipe at the PM, the grand old party also urged Modi to take some time out to read the book.

The Congress posted a picture of the gift that it said will be reaching the “Dear PM” soon. However, the address, as seen in the picture, was one of E Block Central Secretariat and not the PM’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” tweeted Congress.

The picture showed that the book was ordered online and a bright yellow ribbon was embellishing it further. Curiously, the gift was not paid for and the recipient was required to make the payment on delivery.

It looked like a mock gift intended to make a political point in the wake of protests after the Centre got the amended Citizenship Act passed in Parliament, which critics say is discriminatory and violative of Article 14 in the Constitution which guarantees right to equality.

The amended law fast tracks citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians.

In a string of tweets, it also highlighted salient features of the Constitution and how its provisions are being violated by the Centre.

“A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this article that is completely violated by the govt’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” read another tweet by the Congress.

In yet another tweet, it underlined how Constitution protects all persons against discrimination of any form and said any “attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional”.

On Saturday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged people to rise above personal prejudices and stand united to protect the Constitution and its values, claiming that they are being attacked through a “deep-rooted” conspiracy.

Gandhi also said every citizen should imbibe the duty to protect the Constitution and strengthen the unity of the country.