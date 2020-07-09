e-paper
In Dehradun, telecom companies to track location of home quarantined Covid-19 patients

In Dehradun, telecom companies to track location of home quarantined Covid-19 patients

The telecommunication companies have been asked to provide location updates of the people in home quarantine three times a day to the Dehradun district administration.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:00 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Suparna Roy | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
If the location of the people under home quarantine changes apart from their houses in Dehradun, then strict action will be taken against them under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.
If the location of the people under home quarantine changes apart from their houses in Dehradun, then strict action will be taken against them under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With more people travelling between states now with relaxations under Unlock-2, telecom companies will begin tracking those asked to stay in home quarantine in Dehradun district. There are around 8,000 people home quarantined in the Uttarakhand capital as of now.

The telecommunication companies have been asked to provide location updates of the people in home quarantine three times a day to the Dehradun district administration.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, the district magistrate of Dehradun issued orders in this connection on Wednesday on instructions given by Commissioner Garhwal Ravinath Raman. A meeting was also held with managers of different telecom companies regarding monitoring of home quarantined people by their mobiles phones.

If the location of the person changes apart from their houses, then strict action will be taken against them under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

“The list of mobiles of the home quarantined people will be made available to the district authorities every day, three times a day and such individuals are to be monitored for 14 days. The objective of this surveillance is so that the administration can receive alert messages immediately after those quarantined move out of their houses,” said the district magistrate.

The district magistrate added that unnecessary movement has been noticed of people who are supposed to be in home quarantine during Unlock 2.0.

Dehradun district has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state since the first case was detected on March 15.

The district had reported a total of 785 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday with 621 recovering successfully. The district had 118 active cases till date and 27 Covid-19 patients have died in Dehradun. The district has four containment zones.

