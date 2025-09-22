In first public event, V-P Radhakrishnan releases 4 books on PM Modi’s speeches

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in his first public event since assuming the post, on Monday released four books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s selected speeches and hailed the latter’s international diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. (DPR PMO)

“Even as 50% duty has been put on India by the US, Trump continues to say, “Modi is my great friend”. Even in that situation, he has not said he is against Modi. Modi is a great friend of Putin. He is a great friend of Trump. At the same time, (Chinese President) Xi Jinping, despite the differences of international politics, is a good friend of Modi. That’s why he may turn the impossible into possible. And if there is a will in your heart to serve humanity without any expectation, you will find a way,” he said at the event.

The four books are based on the PM’s selected speeches on the theme of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I&B ministry secretary Sanjay Jaju said the first set has speeches from June 2022-May 2023 and the second set has speeches from June 2023-May 2024.

“India has shown that our aspiration of becoming a global power is not driven by dominance, but by the idea of global welfare. Why do we want to become powerful? Not to dictate terms to others. But to take humanity as a whole and at the same time, nobody can dictate terms to the poor nations,” the Vice President said.

The event also marked the beginning of Navratri and the first day of the rollout of simplified GST rates. Radhakrishnan predecessors M Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankhar had also inaugurated books on the PM during their tenure.

“When one reads these speeches, you can understand the approach to issues, deep understanding of thoughts and how people’s sentiments can’t be ignored by a great leader. That is his top priority. And his will to ensure the welfare schemes reach the very last person in the society. The books are key to understanding the PM’s contributions and dreams for the nation. They allow leaders to connect with their Pradhan sewak through his own words,” Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan became the 15th Vice President after defeating Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy on September 9. He took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12. Dhankhar had resigned on July 21 citing health issues.

I&B minister Ashwani Vaishnaw also praised the PM, saying that Modi is the only prime minister who mixed service with politics and made politics a way of service. “He has made transformative changes through politics. Now there are 540 million Jan Dhan accounts — which is more than the entire population of Europe. There are more toilets in India than the entire population of Japan, 800 million people get ration without any hindrance. We are running the biggest food security programme in the world.”

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh underlined how voters repeatedly picked Modi and how he is the first leader in recent times to provide stable governance. “He speaks in a unique language that relates to the common man. Our biggest problem is dependence on other countries. We had to wait for PM Modi to show the vision and target of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”