'Missing' Jagdeep Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, CP Radhakrishnan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. This was his first public appearance since his sudden resignation from office in July. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan with former vice-presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar during his swearing-in ceremony as the 15th Vice-President of India.(PTI)

While the focus was on the newly elected Vice President, all eyes were also on Dhankhar, who had maintained a low key since his surprise July 21 resignation due to health concerns.

The former Vice President was seated in the front row next to his predecessor, Venkaiah Naidu, and was seen conversing with him. Another former vice president, Hamid Ansari, was seated next to Naidu.

Dhankar's wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, was also present on the occasion.

After his sudden resignation, Dhankhar's prolonged absence drew questions from the Opposition, who had raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding his exit.

During the monsoon session of the Parliament, several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and CPI, raised the issue of the former vice president’s disappearance from public life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised similar concerns as he asked, “Where has the old VP gone?”

The ceremony, which took place in the Durbar Hall, witnessed President Droupadi Murmu swearing in Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of India.

Wearing a red kurta, the 67-year-old leader took the oath in English. Radhakrishnan's election earlier this week saw him secure a comfortable victory over opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy, winning by a margin of 152 votes.

An old warhorse of public service with three decades of experience, Radhakrishnan has assumed the position of Rajya Sabha Chairman, the nation's second-highest constitutional office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda attended the programme.

