Dhankhar given new residence in Lutyens

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been allotted a Type VIII bungalow at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the Lutyens’ Zone in the national capital, an official on the condition of anonymity said on Monday. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

All former presidents, prime ministers, and vice presidents are entitled to Type VIII bungalows as per Vice-President’s Pension, Housing and Other Facilities Rules.

This allotment comes little more than a month after his abrupt retirement on July 21, citing ill-health.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), which, through the directorate of estate, manages these bungalows, did not officially comment on the allotment.

This residence was previously occupied by VK Singh, who is currently governor of Mizoram, and was formerly a Minister of State (MoS).

Earlier this month, HT reported that Dhankhar moved out of his official residence to shift to an estate owned by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

Dhankhar announced his resignation around 9pm on July 21, the first day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons. The Opposition has alleged that Dhankhar quit under government pressure for acknowledging an Opposition-promoted notice for the impeachment of former sitting high court judge Yashwant Varma.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as vice-president of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

“I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as vice-president in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour,” he added.

Since he left office, Dhankhar hasn’t met any Opposition leaders. Dhankhar was the first VP to stay in the newly-built Vice President’s enclave, which is next to the Parliament complex and behind North Block. He moved to the new estate in April last year.

Earlier, all VPs lived in a bungalow on Maulana Azad Road.