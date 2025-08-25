'One shouldn't stretch it': Amit Shah reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar leaving VP post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reacted to Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as Vice President, saying the issue shouldn't be stretched "too much". Praising the leader, Amit Shah said he did good work while holding the position. Amit Shah reacted to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President.(File Photo)

"Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something," Shah told news agency ANI.

Amit Shah's remarks on Dhankhar stepping down as VP come days ahead of the Vice President polls scheduled for September 9.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned last month “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice", a move that sparked buzz over what may have triggered the leader to take the step.

Reacting to the resignation letter, Amit Shah said, "Dhankar Sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure."

When asked about the Opposition's charge about Dhankhar being “silenced” and being placed under “house arrest”, Amit Shah said, “We shouldn't make a fuss out of all this. Dhankar held a constitutional post and discharged his duties as per the constitution. He resigned due to personal health reasons. One should not deliberate much on the issue.”

After Dhankhar resigned, sources said he had urged some Opposition leaders to move a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, at the centre of the cash-at-home row. The Centre, however, wanted the notice to be introduced only in the Lok Sabha.

Besides, the government's “delayed” response to Dhankhar's resignation announcement had also triggered theories over his move. His resignation was announced on the VP's official handle at 9.25pm on July 21 and PM Narendra Modi's reaction came 15 hours and 18 minutes later.

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jab at the government over Dhankhar's move, questioning why the leader "was hiding". He also alleged that there was a big story behind the resignation. “Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we're living in," he had said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation left the VP chair vacant, following which elections were announced, set to take place next month. CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is NDA's candidate for the Vice President polls, and the Opposition has named former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its pick.