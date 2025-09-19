Trump, Xi Jinping hold phone call, discuss TikTok, trade: Reports

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a phone call on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and the Xinhua news agency said. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AFP)

The call between the two leaders began around 8 am Washington time, according to a White House official and China's Xinhua News Agency.

The phone call, currently underway, is expected to finalise the fate of the widely popular video app TikTok and also address trade discussions.

Beijing's final approval of a framework deal reached by the two sides earlier this week is one of the hurdles Trump needed to clear to keep TikTok open. Congress had ordered the app shut down for US users by January 2025 if its US assets weren't sold by the Chinese owner, ByteDance.

The call was their second since Trump began his second term in January.

On June 5, the US president said Xi had invited him to visit China, and he issued a similar invitation for the Chinese leader to come to the United States.